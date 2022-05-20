Backstage update on Naomi and Sasha Banks' status for WWE SmackDown

Naomi and Sasha Banks are reportedly not booked for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This comes after the two women walked out of Monday Night RAW earlier this week. Their decision to take a stand regarding their creative direction in the company has been headline news all week and it appears that the company are not prepared to cash in.

WWE @WWE Official WWE statement on Sasha Banks & Naomi wwe.com/article/offici… Official WWE statement on Sasha Banks & Naomi wwe.com/article/offici…

According to a report by PWInsider, neither of the two stars have been spotted in town for tonight’s show in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The report went on to note that Banks was reportedly on a different flight going from Minneapolis to Orlando.

As Women's Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Banks would have been expected to appear on the blue brand. The two women are also members of the WWE SmackDown roster, which would add further credence to them needing to be on the show.

Naomi's husband Jimmy Uso will be part of a huge match tonight on WWE SmackDown

Whilst Naomi isn't expected to make the trip to tonight's SmackDown, her husband will need all of the support he can get for his clash against RK-Bro.

The Usos take on the team of Riddle and Randy Orton in the long-awaited Tag Team Championship unification match. There have been a lot of theories bouncing around regarding the match and one of these could be that the match ends via disqualification so that the company can avoid having to unify the titles.

Recent reports have suggested that the company has no plans to unify the titles but this plan is ever-changing and one team could walk out of tonight's episode of SmackDown as the new Unified WWE Tag Team Champions.

It will be interesting to see if the company decides to unify the titles or allow this feud to continue into Hell in a Cell.

