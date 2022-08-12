Backstage update on potential of Bray Wyatt’s WWE return

Could Bray Wyatt be the next released superstar to return to WWE?

The Fiend was shockingly released by the company last July, with "budget cuts" being given as the reason given. This was a huge shot to the WWE locker room as Wyatt was one of the most popular stars at the time.

Over the last several weeks, the backstage environment in the company has changed since Vince McMahon's retirement. Triple H will be in charge of creative and talent relations going forward. This has opened the door for multiple released talents to return to the company, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. But is Wyatt the next big name to return to the fold?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), there have been pitches within creative regarding Bray Wyatt's potential return to the company. While this doesn't necessarily confirm that he's coming back, a potential return is far more likely than it would've been under McMahon.

Bray Wyatt's relationship with Vince McMahon wasn't a good one

In terms of what Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt's relationship was like prior to his release, one WWE Superstar told SRS that they believe McMahon was pretty much "done" with Wyatt by the time his release happened last July.

The superstar also backed up Matt Hardy's comments on his podcast earlier this year which stated that Vince McMahon mistreated Wyatt in front of other talents on multiple occasions. With the talent stating that McMahon "would shout derogatory things at Bray Wyatt about his physique."

There was also a lot of frustration from the talents involved due to the fallout of Wyatt's match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. The match result was changed the day before the event with no explanation given or resolution to the story in mind. This ended up being Wyatt's last match with the company.

People close to Wyatt who have been quick in the past to shut down rumors online have reportedly gotten much quieter as of late.

If Wyatt is returning to WWE, we likely won't know for sure until he appears on RAW or SmackDown. But that's part of what makes his potential return all the more exciting.

What do you make of this Bray Wyatt news? Would you like to see him return to WWE in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

