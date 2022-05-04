Backstage update on potential location of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Stadium tour in 2023 appears to be kicking off with the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Royal Rumble was first held by WWE in 1988. It has since been one of the major attractions on the promotion's calendar. It is headlined by some of the major stars in the company and is usually held in late January of every year. This year, the show emanated from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the front runner for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The company has hosted the Rumble event there twice before in 1997 and 2017. As always, nothing is official until WWE announces it, which likely won't be for another several months.

Sapp stated that both New Orleans and Seattle have shown interest in hosting the event as well. But for now, it's going back to Texas.

WWE Royal Rumble kicks off the road to WrestleMania

While WrestleMania is considered to be the company's biggest event every year, the WWE Royal Rumble remains the favorite among many in the WWE Universe.

Many recognize the Rumble event as the official kickoff to WrestleMania season, where the most important matches and feuds begin to line up for WWE's most important show of the year.

Royal Rumble is noted chiefly for the titular men's and women's matches where thirty superstars challenge in an over-the-top-rope battle royal for a chance to headline WrestleMania.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian A source over at WWE mentioned that WWE intends to run more stadium shows moving forward in 2023.



Just for reference 2022 has 8 stadium events.



The goal is to make this the new norm. This is a Nick Khan approach when it comes to Premium Live Events. 1/2 A source over at WWE mentioned that WWE intends to run more stadium shows moving forward in 2023.Just for reference 2022 has 8 stadium events. The goal is to make this the new norm. This is a Nick Khan approach when it comes to Premium Live Events. 1/2 https://t.co/JggV1vmU90

A stadium show can always hype up any event. It creates a grand atmosphere and makes for special viewing, especially when it comes to the 'big five' events, which include the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania.

With WWE reportedly wanting more stadium shows in 2023, it remains to be seen which other premium live events get a stadium showcase in the years to come.

What are your thoughts on WWE hosting the Royal Rumble event inside a stadium in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

