Backstage update on potential WWE roster cuts - Reports

Will WWE be doing roster cuts again this summer?

It was reported recently by WrestleVotes and GiveMeSport that the company intended to start cutting talents in "minor batches" before July 1.

Despite these recent reports, it appears that WWE was singing a different tune just a couple of months ago.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Nick Khan was telling "some connected within the sports agenting world" that as of around WrestleMania time, there were no plans for any upcoming roster cuts.

Sapp elaborated on this report on The List & Ya Boy and stated that the minor batches of releases that are being reported today could come down to releasing developmental talent in NXT instead of those on the main roster, but that's not confirmed.

Is the WWE planning to do more roster cuts again soon?

While Nick Khan might not have been planning any roster releases around WrestleMania 39, the merger between WWE and UFC under Endeavor that took place following the company's biggest event of the year could change things.

Khan has been quoted recently in an interview with LightShed Live that the company would be "pretty aggressive" in cutting costs leading into the merger with Endeavor stating the following:

"If you look at what Endeavor was able to take out cost-wise from UFC in 2016, or shortly after that deal was done, we have the same expectation here," Nick Khan said. "We think 50 [million] is a really, really conservative number. We have integration teams that are being formed now. We’re gonna get those in shape. I think we’ll have a better sense of it in a month or two, but we’re gonna be pretty aggressive with them to make sure that, for our shareholders, for our company, our organization, is as lean and mean as possible, and we’re gonna rely on that Endeavor flywheel to make up the rest." [H/T: WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen how aggressive Khan intends to be when it comes to cutting costs in the months to come.

What do you make of these recent reports? Do you think we could see some talent releases in the coming months once again? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

