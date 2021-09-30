Backstage update on Randy Orton after WWE RAW absence 

Randy Orton reportedly isn't "cleared to perform" after missing this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Viper last wrestled on the 20th of September's episode of RAW where he defeated AJ Styles, before not being booked for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Despite being one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Orton and Riddle were not scheduled to defend their Championships as part of Sunday night's show.

Orton was reportedly scheduled to be part of a house show but wasn't part of the show and also missed Monday Night RAW, where Riddle was once again able to cover for his partner.

According to a report by PWinsider, at present Randy Orton isn't cleared to perform, which could be why he missed the house show a few days ago.

"WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton was not at this past Monday's Raw taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The word making the rounds backstage was that he was not "cleared to perform."

The report also noted that Orton wasn't backstage at this week's episode of RAW, which is interesting since he would have been expected to be there as a former Champion.

Randy Orton already had a lengthy hiatus earlier this year

Ahead of Money in the Bank earlier this year, Randy Orton went on a lengthy hiatus after failing to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE failed to publicly reveal a reason why Orton was missing from WWE at the time and instead rumors spread about Orton's WWE status.

The Viper did later return to the company and is now one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, but it appears that the issue may not have been fully resolved if the star has been forced to go on another lengthy hiatus.

