Backstage update on the reported date for the WWE Draft 2022

There has been a lot of speculation that the WWE Draft might not happen this year with the tease of the brand split ending. However, a new report has provided an update and the tentative date, which is reportedly in place.

WWE brought back the brand split and subsequently the draft in the summer of 2016. It proved to be a great decision as it allowed the roster to split in two, giving superstars on the male and female roster more opportunities and screen time. While 2019 saw WWE slowly ease the split restrictions, the brand exclusivity was brought back in the WWE Draft 2019 ahead of SmackDown's move to FOX.

A new report from Ringside News has revealed that the WWE Draft has reportedly been internally listed for September 2022. It should be noted that it was initially planned for September 2021 as well, but WWE moved the dates up to October 1st and October 4th. The Draft has traditionally happened in October over the last few years.

WWE UK @WWEUK



Which match up do you want to see first?! What a night! After an EPIC shake up, #WWEDraft is now COMPLETE, with Monday and Friday turned upside down effective after #WWECrownJewel Which match up do you want to see first?! What a night! After an EPIC shake up, #WWEDraft is now COMPLETE, with Monday and Friday turned upside down effective after #WWECrownJewel…Which match up do you want to see first?! https://t.co/biyxsMbsQm

What does the WWE Draft 2022 mean for the brand split?

The speculation of WWE ending the brand split happened for two possible reasons. First the world title unification bout at WrestleMania 38 between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Second, the originally-planned tag team title unification bout between The Usos and RK-Bro at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash.

The latter was canceled a little over a week before WrestleMania Backlash, while earlier rumors suggested that WWE could introduce a new world title to RAW.

It makes sense for the WWE Draft to happen and for the brand split to stay intact, as WWE's broadcast deals for RAW and SmackDown are far too lucrative for them not to keep separate rosters.

Fans of the brand split will likely be happy to know that the Draft is planned this year and that WWE intends to keep the rosters separated.

What are your thoughts on the brand split? Are you excited about the draft? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy