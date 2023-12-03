Backstage update on Ricochet's WWE contract - Reports

Ricochet has a contract with WWE until the summer of 2024, and the latest backstage reports suggest an update on a potential new deal.

The One And Only has been with WWE since 2018, when he joined NXT. He spent less than a year in developmental, winning the NXT North American Championship once and the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Aleister Black.

Ricochet was called up to the main roster and signed a five-year deal that expires next summer, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (h/t Fightful) reported. With less than a year left on his current contract, rumors will likely link him to either a new deal or AEW.

According to Ringside News, the former Intercontinental Champion will likely sign a new contract, which would be more lucrative than his previous deal. It's widely believed that it's a "rule of thumb" within WWE to offer bigger contracts to their stars.

Dave Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Headlines) reported last week that WWE is actively looking to re-sign stars with expiring deals to prevent them from going to AEW. The company is also reportedly going after big-name free agents on the market as well.

WWE was linked to Will Ospreay before he signed with AEW, and they have reported interest in Japanese stars such as Kazuchika Okada and Giulia. They recently brought back CM Punk at Survivor Series, sending shockwaves across the wrestling world.

Ricochet returns to action in live event

Ricochet has been out of action due to a concussion since the November 6th episode of WWE RAW. He competed in a Fatal 4-Way match against The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ivar to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The high-flying superstar was put on the shelf because of a concussion and won't be cleared to return until he passes the company's protocol. He finally made his return in a live event in Bangor, Maine on Saturday.

The Highlight of the Night faced off against Bronson Reed and got the upset victory. Mike Poulin of Angry Marks reported that he won by using a crucifix pin after Reed missed a senton.

Which superstar would you like to see Ricochet battle once he returns to WWE television? Share your answers in the comments section below.