New backstage update regarding Ronda Rousey's potential return at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - Reports

Additional backstage information has emerged involving WWE megastar Ronda Rousey's potential return at Royal Rumble 2022.

Recent reports have claimed Vince McMahon's promotion plans to bring her back ahead of WrestleMania this year. Others claimed she could return this weekend as one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble.

PWInsider now reports that one WWE official met Ronda Rousey in California last week. Additionally, her makeup artist and stylist Abraham Esparza will be backstage at the Royal Rumble and the following edition of RAW. Additionally, the promotion has booked Esparza for "weeks and weeks" in advance.

🇿🇦 🌏 @ZACKWRESTLING0 IF RONDA ROUSEY RETURNS TO WRESTLING IT WOULD BE A BIGGER RETURN AND A MUCH BETTER RETURN THAN CM PUNK. IF RONDA ROUSEY RETURNS TO WRESTLING IT WOULD BE A BIGGER RETURN AND A MUCH BETTER RETURN THAN CM PUNK. https://t.co/lY6G5puXBV

The latest reports have claimed that Ronda Rousey could be involved in a feud with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch or SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair during WrestleMania season.

Backstage sources have claimed that the company is prepared for her return, and it depends on Ronda Rousey when she wants to come back to the squared circle. The company wants her back for WrestleMania but hasn't ruled out an earlier arrival.

She last appeared at WrestleMania 35, where she dropped the RAW Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It was also reported that she recently started intense training for a potential in-ring return.

Ronda Rousey's first run in WWE

It is worth noting that Ronda Rousey made her debut at the Royal Rumble in 2018. She went on to compete in two consecutive WrestleMania events. She even held the RAW Women's Championship for 231 days, establishing the longest reign with the title at the time.

She was involved in a brutal feud with Becky Lynch, who eventually defeated Rousey and Charlotte to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. This was her first and only defeat in WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is worth noting that she openly discussed her problems with the hectic traveling schedule when she was an active competitor. Rousey has several interesting feuds lined up for her in WWE should she choose to make a big return this year.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Arjun