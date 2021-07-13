Backstage update on Sonya Deville's in-ring return - Reports

It sounds like Sonya Deville could be returning to active competition in WWE sooner rather than later.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE sources have told him that there are hopes that Sonya Deville could return to action imminently if they have their way.

WWE creative is also under the impression that this is taking place soon, so the fans should be preparing themselves for Sonya Deville to shed her management role in favor of her ring gear soon.

While Deville has made it clear in interviews as of late that she's happy in her current role, it's no secret that she has been training with TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and others in preparation for an eventual return to the ring.

With all the changes and challengers for #MITB and #Smackdown, I will be the one to establish some consistency for this Sunday and there is NO ONE more consistent than 1/2 of our @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions… @natbynature. Nattie, welcome to the MITB Ladder Match! — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 12, 2021

Sonya Deville might take part in this Sunday's Money in the Bank Ladder match

As for when Sonya Deville could make her return to the ring, SRS has been told that at one point, Sonya Deville was penciled in as part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match this Sunday's pay-per-view.

While plans in WWE constantly change, it would be a nice surprise to see The Pridefighter return this weekend to seemingly continue her feud with Liv Morgan that has been taking place over the last couple of weeks on SmackDown.

Deville returning to the ring would presumably once again leave Adam Pearce as the sole authority figure on RAW and SmackDown, which is probably something that no one will complain about.

This will be an interesting development to follow over the next couple of days as there is still one open spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match that has yet to be announced.

Are you excited about Sonya Deville's imminent return to action for WWE? Do you think she could return as early as this Sunday at Money in the Bank? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

