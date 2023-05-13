Backstage update on the status of WWE’s undrafted superstars - Reports

If you were expecting WWE to assign its free agents to rosters this year following the 2023 Draft, you might be waiting awhile.

In an unprecedented move from the company, ten wrestlers are no longer assigned to RAW or SmackDown and are free to appear on whichever brand they please. This sounds like something that won't be changing anytime soon, either.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, unlike past WWE Drafts where undrafted talents were signed to brands immediately on internal documents, they aren't doing that this go around.

Johnson said this is being done to leave these talents open for whatever creative believes they may be needed in the future.

If you haven't been following, these are the current free agents within WWE:

Baron Corbin

Brock Lesnar

Cedric Alexander

Dolph Ziggler

Elias

Mustafa Ali

Omos w/ MVP

Shelton Benjamin

Von Wagner

Xyon Quinn

Does Brock Lesnar being a free agent in WWE elevate the rest of the group?

Without a shadow of a doubt, the biggest free agent in the company right now is The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

With other names like Omos and Mustafa Ali getting the same treatment as Lesnar, will this eventually help elevate them in the eyes of the fans?

While Omos lost his match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Backlash, he has received a lot of praise from fans for having the best match of his career so far in Puerto Rico.

Mustafa Ali is on a surprising streak as of late, winning his last three televised matches against Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, and Otis.

If the company treats the free agents as important, the fans will eventually accept that as well.

What are your thoughts on the current free agent situation? Do you think it's a good idea? Or does it just make things too confusing? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

