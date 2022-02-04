Backstage update on Tyson Kidd's current WWE status - Reports

Why hasn't Tyson Kidd been producing backstage at WWE shows as of late? The answer seems to be a bit complicated.

Kidd hasn't produced for WWE since the January 14 episode of SmackDown. Various stars have praised Kidd's production in the past, so him not being backstage, especially for the Royal Rumble, is certainly noteworthy.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful dove into the situation with Kidd a bit deeper on today's edition of Fightful Select Q&A:

“A few weeks ago I had heard that TJ Wilson had grown frustrated. The reason I didn’t run a story on this is because I had heard conflicting things from people that work with him, that are close with him, the company itself. So one person who told me the information said, ‘heard he wasn’t there, he didn’t show up, wasn’t happy with how things were going, and he’s no longer there.’

"However, I follow up with WWE, I follow up with people close to him and they say, ‘no, TJ is still with the company.’ A couple of weeks go by, he’s not listed on any of the internal producer’s lists. Now, Shane McMahon wasn’t listed as a producer either, but he helped produce the Royal Rumble, TJ Willson did not. To the point where there were women that were contacted for the Royal Rumble that said TJ isn’t doing it, I’m not doing it, and they brought in Fit Finlay.”

Is Tyson Kidd taking a break from WWE?

Sapp stated that it's possible that Kidd could simply be taking time off from WWE right now due to burnout, but the underlying reasoning behind his current absence isn't confirmed.

It was confirmed, however, that Natalya's three-second loss to Aliyah during Kidd's recent SmackDown appearance backstage as a producer had nothing to do with him being away from WWE.

TJ Wilson @TJWilson SUGE. @SugarDunkerton



Don't let that stat go undiscussed or uncelebrated; because it's important.



#BlackHistoryMonth REMEMBER: "Black Magic" Norman Smiley was a WORLD CHAMPION in Mexico for the oldest active promotion in wrestling (on record) as the 3rd CMLL World Heavyweight champion in 1992.Don't let that stat go undiscussed or uncelebrated; because it's important. REMEMBER: "Black Magic" Norman Smiley was a WORLD CHAMPION in Mexico for the oldest active promotion in wrestling (on record) as the 3rd CMLL World Heavyweight champion in 1992.Don't let that stat go undiscussed or uncelebrated; because it's important.#BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/g5DKc4IzAb I was there when he came in to be a coach in FCW. In 2 weeks of being there he’d already changed everyone’s style, for the better. On top of being an excellent coach he’s a even more amazing human being twitter.com/sugardunkerton… I was there when he came in to be a coach in FCW. In 2 weeks of being there he’d already changed everyone’s style, for the better. On top of being an excellent coach he’s a even more amazing human being twitter.com/sugardunkerton…

What do you make of Tyson Kidd's current WWE situation? Do you think he'll return to the company soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tyson Kidd be back with WWE soon? Yes No 2 votes so far