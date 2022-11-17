Backstage update on Vince McMahon following WWE exit

What's Vince McMahon up to without WWE in his daily life?

In July 2022, Mr. McMahon announced his retirement from the company amid accusations of millions of dollars worth of hush money being paid to multiple women who have worked with WWE in the last couple of decades. Since then, it's been very quiet in regard to what Mr. McMahon is up to in his post-WWE life.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), those within WWE he's spoken to haven't heard from Vince McMahon much lately since he's no longer with the company. Despite that, Mr. McMahon is reportedly "out and about" more now than he was when he was running WWE.

Following his departure in late July, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H have been the primary people currently running things in WWE.

Several wrestlers that Vince McMahon released are back with WWE

In his final years running the company, Vince McMahon released well over 100 WWE Superstars due to "budget cuts."

But with Triple H now in charge of creative in the company, several names that he helped groom in the black-and-gold brand have been brought back to the company in recent months.

Here is the current list of everyone that Triple H has brought back since SummerSlam:

Dakota Kai

Karrion Kross

Scarlett

Dexter Lumis

Hit Row [Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab]

Braun Strowman

Johnny Gargano

Candice LeRae

The Good Brothers [Gallows and Anderson]

Bray Wyatt

Emma

Mia Yim

Sarah Logan

It's worth noting that despite Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's recent returns, McMahon didn't release either of them as they both initially departed the company after their contracts expired.

What do you make of this Mr. McMahon news? Do you think WWE has been in a better place in recent months without him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

