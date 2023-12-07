Backstage update on Vince McMahon's current role and power in WWE

New details are being reported on the WWE status and future of Vince McMahon amid speculation on his motives for one major news-making decision last month.

The former World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman & CEO made headlines in November by selling $700 million worth of TKO Group Holdings stock. UFC owner Endeavor acquired WWE earlier this year and merged the two combat sports juggernauts to form TKO. McMahon sold 8.4 million of his shares, which was around 25% of his holdings.

The TKO Executive Chairman sold the stock shares as his status with creative was being questioned, and shortly after TKO CEO Ari Emanuel partially blamed McMahon for a drop in stock. The sale of stock shares raised questions over the long-term WWE future of the 78-year-old billionaire, but a new report from Sports Illustrated claims McMahon is not leaving.

It was noted that the former ECW Champion has no plans to leave the business he co-founded, according to sources within the company. McMahon reportedly sold a significant number of shares because he needed to have the money liquid, but the exact reasons for this need were not disclosed.

Despite the obvious speculation, multiple sources have indicated that McMahon has no plans to stop working for the company.

Vince McMahon still has power in WWE

Triple H took control of creative in 2021 when Vince McMahon was dealing with his hush money scandal. The Chief Content Officer has overseen creative since then, despite McMahon having some control and significant input before. The Endeavor deal was finalized in September.

McMahon's role in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world has now shifted away from creative, but according to Sports Illustrated, there is no doubt that the 1999 Royal Rumble winner still wields "great power" in the company.

The current focus for McMahon has the legendary wrestling booker handling various items assigned to him by Emanuel. All internal talk indicates that there is still a positive working relationship between the TKO CEO and the Executive Chairman.

UFC CEO Dana White recently praised the former boss of World Wrestling Entertainment while discussing the value he brings to TKO.

While there has been a lot of recent talk about Mr. McMahon's future, the new report from Sports Illustrated states that his current status as a fixture in WWE remains unabated.

