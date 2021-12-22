Backstage update on Vince McMahon’s reaction to adding no-cut clauses on WWE contracts - Reports

It seems as if job security will continue to be an issue at WWE as long as Vince McMahon has something to say about it.

While it was initially speculated that Kevin Owens' new WWE contract contained a no-cut clause, that is not the case.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the idea of a no-cut clause has been brought up internally, and "several people of influence" were open to the idea. However, Vince McMahon is "adamantly against" the idea of implementing no-cut clauses in the contracts of WWE Superstars.

Is Vince McMahon blurring the lines of reality with the WWE Universe?

With WWE releasing over 80 people in 2021 alone, the subject of firing people is a very touchy subject right now within the WWE Universe.

The current portrayal of Vince McMahon's character on WWE television is a throwback to the old "Mr. McMahon," who would love to fire everyone. While this was an entertaining gimmick back in the Attitude Era, it's not being met with the same reaction in 2021.

Last night on WWE RAW, Vince McMahon told Austin Theory that he should fire him. He further elaborated that he enjoys firing people, especially around the holidays.

This segment was universally panned on social media, citing that it was done in incredibly poor taste given the massive amount of releases the company has done over the past couple of years.

Whether Vince McMahon will take the hint or double down on this character trait is anybody's guess. We're sure that we'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon being against no-cut clauses in WWE contracts? Could this be a breaking point for some superstars? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

