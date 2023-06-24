Backstage update on when WWE decided to add Logan Paul to Money in the Bank

Logan Paul announced that he'll be participating in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match on RAW earlier this week. The latest backstage update has revealed when WWE decided to add the social media superstar to the match.

There were six qualifying matches for the men's MITB ladder match on both RAW and SmackDown over the past few weeks. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest will represent RAW, while LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Butch are in the clash for SmackDown.

Paul showed up on RAW in his hometown of Cleveland to reveal that he is going to be the seventh participant in the match. According to a report by BWE on Twitter (H/T Cageside Seats), WWE might have added him to the match to add intrigue and create a narrative against Knight possibly winning the briefcase.

PW Insider Elite, via Ringside News, is now reporting that Logan Paul has always been a part of WWE's plans for Money in the Bank in London. The YouTube sensation is one of the most popular online stars in the world today, regardless if he's loved or hated.

Money in the Bank will take place on July 1st at The O2 Arena in London, England. It will be the first premium live event to take place across the pond since Clash at Castle last year and the first one in England since Insurrextion in 2002.

Logan Paul loves taking shortcuts

A brawl broke out on Monday between six of the seven participants of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Logan Paul got the best of everyone after hitting an almost perfect top-rope suicide dive. He then climbed a ladder to tease winning the briefcase in front of the Cleveland crowd.

In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton after the segment, Paul discussed his upcoming MITB debut in London. He revealed that he likes taking shortcuts and want to win the briefcase to become WWE Champion.

"I gotta win," Paul said. "I just cut a promo talking smack about this entire city losing. And I'd like to win. I think I'd like a WWE Championship on my resume. I don't really like following the traditional path so I'm gonna take the shortcut, get that briefcase, cash it in, beat whoever I have to." (0:24 - 0:40)

Despite the addition of Logan Paul to the match, LA Knight remains the betting favorite to win the MITB briefcase. Paul comes in second followed by Damian Priest, with Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar and Butch having the worst odds.

