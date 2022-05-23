Backstage update on if WWE is feeling pressure from Naomi's family 

Naomi was suspended from WWE this past week after walking out of Monday Night RAW. The former Women's Champion is married to Jimmy Uso, and it was believed that her family connections would help her settle any issues with the company.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are currently the biggest stars on SmackDown, with Jimmy Uso recently becoming one-half of the Unified Tag Team Champions.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Naomi's family are yet to step in or put any pressure on the company when it comes to resolving the current situation.

“There has been no political pressure on WWE as far as the family situation [with Naomi] goes. I haven’t heard of anything from that side," via RingsideNews.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Naomi was teased as a member of The Bloodline ahead of her WWE walkout

Many members of the company's fanbase have been pushing for a female member of The Bloodline in recent months.

Naomi has been in a position to join her on-screen husband for a while, but Jimmy recently noted that it was very likely that she was set to be added to the group as part of a recent appearance on After The Bell.

“It’s very, very likely man. She talks about it a lot...she could snap, man. And she snapped on my ass plenty of times. She can bring that promo, man. She’s so ready to try something new. You know, she’s always been adaptive, she gets it. That’s why she’s been around. Sometimes I forget she’s been here 10 years too.”

It's unclear what the future holds for Naomi and Sasha Banks after WWE officially announced that the two women had been suspended on SmackDown and the Women's Tag Team Championship had been vacated.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Pratik Singh