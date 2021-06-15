Backstage update on when WWE plans to return to Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE reportedly has plans to return to Saudi Arabia and they could have one show in the Middle Eastern country by the end of 2021.

WWE inked a deal with Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority to host two WWE shows per year for 10 years. The company has so far hosted five shows in Saudi Arabia, with the last one, Super ShowDown, taking place in February 2020.

As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE sources have told him that they will "return to Saudi Arabia this fall," although the company hasn't announced a date yet.

"With the world starting to open up and World Wrestling Entertainment beginning to tour again, we have been asked by several readers if and when the company might resume doing their Saudi Arabia events. We are told by company sources that the early expectation is that they will finally return to Saudi Arabia this fall, but an official date has not been locked in yet. The expectation is that they will run one event there before the end of the year."

WWE has three pay-per-views lined up, with Hell in a Cell set to take place next week, followed by Money in the Bank in July and SummerSlam in August.

WWE pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia

I finally had a chance to watch our documentary “The Day of: WWE Crown Jewel.” This piece was important to me because it brought me back to that once in a lifetime moment in Saudi Arabia with @LaceyEvansWWE—It’s the best when you can share what inspires you with someone else. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/amzkUZI3jM — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 17, 2019

WWE's first pay-per-view held in Saudi Arabia was the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was held in April 2018.

The two previous Saudi Arabia shows held in the second half of the year (Crown Jewel in 2018 and 2019) were held on November 2, 2018, and October 1, 2019, respectively.

Several legends have featured in pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia in the past, and fans got to witness a once-in-a-lifetime clash between The Undertaker and Goldberg, as well as Braun Strowman taking on boxing legend Tyson Fury.

On this day 2 years ago...



The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in one of the worst matches ever at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia



The look on the face of Taker after the finish of the match tells the entire story#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/T8zqHJkZ3T — Off The Mike Wrestling Podcast (@OTMikeWrestling) June 7, 2021

