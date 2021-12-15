Backstage update on why WWE postponed the RK-Bro-nament finals on RAW - Reports

Last night WWE announced that the finals of the RK-Bro-nament between The Street Profits and the Mysterios had been delayed until the December 27 episode of RAW due to injuries on both teams.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, there is something going on with Montez Ford of The Street Profits that prevented Monday's match from taking place, but he wasn't sure if it was due to an injury or an illness at the time of the recording.

“Something’s up with Ford,” Dave Meltzer said. “I don’t know what it is. They said that both teams were injured… For whatever it is, there’s something with Ford and I don’t know if there’s something with Rey or Dominik. For sure there’s something with Ford so they couldn’t do the match. I don’t know if it’s injury, illness, whatever. I’ll probably know tomorrow but legit, they couldn’t do that match.”

When did WWE know that the RK-Bro-nament finals weren't taking place on RAW?

While WWE didn't announce that the match would be pushed back until hours before RAW went off the air last night, Meltzer reports that WWE knew that this match wouldn't take place on Saturday.

Knowing this match wouldn't take place well in advance should have given the company plenty of time to restructure RAW last night despite not having any matches announced for the show prior to going on the air last night.

If plans don't change, The Street Profits will face Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the RK-Bro-nament finals on the December 27 episode of WWE RAW.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.

