Backstage update on WWE's WrestleMania 37 card - Report

WrestleMania 37 is just a few weeks away but the card for the show is still under contemplation. While some matches such as Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair have been announced, the majority of the matches on the card are yet to be made official.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some of the other matches that will almost certainly take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All include Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits, Seth Rollins vs Cesaro and Asuka vs Charlotte Flair, among others.

"Other matches seemingly earmarked for the shows are Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Street Profits for the Smackdown tag titles, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in some type of gimmick match, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw women’s title, Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison."

The rumored faceoff between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt is highly expected to be announced for WrestleMania. Their rivalry has become one of the oddest yet most entertaining programs in WWE over the past few months.

The report also says that Roman Reigns will likely win at Fastlane in his match against Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship and go on to face Edge at WrestleMania.

"Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan (i.e. Roman Reigns) vs. Edge for the Universal title"

Braun Strowman to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37?

Another big match that is likely to take place at WrestleMania will be The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman taking on Shane McMahon. Their match was initially set to take place at Fastlane, but it has seemingly been pulled from the card. It is likely that the match between the two is being saved for WrestleMania.