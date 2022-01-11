Backstage update on WWE's selection of Women's Royal Rumble entrants - Reports

WWE made a shocking decision last week on SmackDown when they announced over half of the women in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

Beyond the names already part of the RAW and SmackDown rosters, WWE revealed many surprise entrants that usually aren't known until their music hits during the match itself.

Surprise entrants (so far) include:

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella)

WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly

Former WWE Womens and Divas Champion Michelle McCool

Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James

Summer Rae

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the WWE sources he spoke with earlier in the day were not aware that these announcements were going to be made.

WWE reached out to their Royal Rumble surprises much earlier than usual

Sean Ross Sapp noted that in the past sometimes WWE would contact surprise entrants with as little as nine days notice to appear at an upcoming Rumble event. It now appears the company has gone in a different direction this year by contacting stars earlier.

The talent announced on SmackDown were under the impression that they would be used as surprises but obviously those plans had changed.

SRS states this was done on WWE's end "to help boost ticket sales and increase buzz for the show."

Regarding whether there would be more surprises during the match, Sapp was told by a WWE source that there is "plenty of room for more surprises, and likely will be."

It's abundantly clear that WWE is doing everything in their power to make the 2022 January event a night to remember on the road to WrestleMania.

What are your thoughts on how WWE is handling this year's Royal Rumble event? Do you think revealing the surprises ahead of time is a good idea? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

