Backstage update on when WWE Superstars were informed about Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble win - Reports

Brock Lesnar made his mark at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, though he lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley. Later the same night, The Beast Incarnate won the Men's Rumble to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 3.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, WWE seemingly wanted Lesnar to enter the Royal Rumble Match as a surprise and win. The plan was kept quiet for quite some time but WWE stars were eventually informed of Lesnar's win earlier in the day before the Royal Rumble event started.

The same was confirmed by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, with the following report and tweet:

"Here's a little tidbit of info we learned after the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble entry was "kept pretty quiet but talent was told this early in the day" before the Royal Rumble event started."

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Here's a little tidbit of info we learned after the Royal Rumble.



Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble entry was "kept pretty quiet but talent was told this early in the day" before the Royal Rumble event started. Here's a little tidbit of info we learned after the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble entry was "kept pretty quiet but talent was told this early in the day" before the Royal Rumble event started.

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating Drew McIntyre

Lesnar won the 30-Men Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating Drew McIntyre to mark yet another historic win for himself in WWE. Lesnar eliminated five superstars in the 2022 Royal Rumble to clinch his spot at WWE WrestleMania 38.

In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, McIntyre also stated in a backstage interview that Lesnar took away his opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

(...)I want the main event, I want the title, and I want those people to be there to feel that moment with me and Brock Lesnar took that away from me tonight," said McIntyre. "There's a lot of time until WrestleMania; I will wrap my head around that. In the meantime, Corbin and Madcap, that was just the beginning. We are far from over." (1:24 - 1:51)

Lesnar, who lost the WWE Championship to Lashley after Roman Reigns' interference, is now expected to face The Head of The Table for his Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you glad Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble match? Yes No 21 votes so far