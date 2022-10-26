Backstage update on WWE switching dates for return to Saudi Arabia in 2023

WWE will not return to Saudi Arabia in February as most initially thought.

In February this year, the company held its annual Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Many fans assumed the company would return for that event again in 2023.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel in November will be in the Spring of 2023 following WrestleMania 39. A date has yet to be announced for this event.

While some fans were hopeful that the company not returning to Saudi Arabia in February was a sign that things have changed between the two sides, that is clearly not the case.

The card for WWE Crown Jewel continues to come together

The next Saudi Arabia premium live event is just under two weeks away, as Crown Jewel will air live on Peacock on Saturday, November 5.

The card hasn't been completed yet, and only one championship match has been announced thus far.

Here is the current card for Crown Jewel on November 5:

Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) take on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) in a six-man tag match

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley will face The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in a grudge match

Drew McIntyre looks to settle things with Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match

Braun Strowman goes one-on-one with Omos (with MVP)

There are still three more episodes of programming between RAW and SmackDown that should certainly add a few matches to the show before November 5.

What do you think about the company's premium live event shift in 2023? Are you happy that the Elimination Chamber premium live event was moved to Montreal? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Are you excited for WWE Crown Jewel? Yes No 0 votes