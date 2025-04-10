Backstage updates on CM Punk's WWE future and contract status - Reports

WWE and CM Punk pulled off the unthinkable 502 days ago. Now that the polarizing superstar has been back home for some time, it's widely believed WWE is where Punk will end his career, long after hanging up the boots. Sources have now provided an update on Punk's immediate in-ring future and status.

The Voice of The Voiceless and World Wrestling Entertainment reportedly entered into a three-year contract before shocking the wrestling world at Survivor Series 2023. Officials approached the Chicagoan in mid-2024 and suggested they re-negotiate terms to give the veteran superstar a "bigger contract" for his overall performance.

Punk is considered to be a full-time contracted WWE talent, despite any rumors and speculation going around during WrestleMania Season. Fightful Select added that Punk is currently working under a deal that was re-done last year.

Sources report that Punk's multi-year contract had some elements re-worked in 2024. The speculation was that the former AEW World Champion will likely work 15-30 matches per year. This number is based off what the company has said, and includes TV and premium live event matches, plus non-televised bouts.

Punk has wrestled 22 matches since returning at Survivor Series 2023. Besides the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, Punk's had just two televised losses: Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024, Seth Rollins on RAW last month. He's also suffered three non-televised losses to Gunther.

CM Punk rumored for WWE hiatus

CM Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment shortly after leaving AEW, and now he's finally set to headline WrestleMania. Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat bout at WrestleMania Vegas.

The WWE Universe has increased rumors and speculation on Punk's post-WrestleMania future after his public schedule made the rounds. As of this writing, the company does not have Punk advertised for any upcoming events besides Night One of WrestleMania 41. This includes the final RAW and SmackDown episodes before 'Mania, and the first episodes to air after the big event.

Sources have not reported on any plans for Punk to miss more time, and it is possible he's added to these public listings. He is set to be in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday with Reigns and Rollins, but it remains to be seen what is planned for the rest of the year.

