×
Create
Notifications

Backstage updates from the Elimination Chamber - Reports

Roman Reigns and Goldberg will collide in a summit clash
Roman Reigns and Goldberg will collide in a summit clash
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 19, 2022 09:31 PM IST
Rumors

The Elimination Chamber premium live event is set to get underway in Saudi Arabia today.

WWE's biggest stars, including the likes of Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Lita will be in action at the event.

PWInsider has reported that Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey were allotted private locker rooms backstage. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also has a private backstage office.

The latest reports also stated that Mr. McMahon is particular about what he wants out of this premium live event, and some changes to the Women's Chamber match were made so that they do not mirror the spots planned for the men's bout.

WWE announcers Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton are on the trip to Saudi Arabia and will be on the announcing team. Mike Rome will be taking responsibility as the ring announcer, and Kevin Patrick will be doing backstage interviews. Jason Jordan is also backstage as one of the producers who made the trip.

How do #WWEChamber opponents @WWERomanReigns and @Goldberg stack up? #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle https://t.co/vStkBaSmen

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz will be in the kickoff show at Elimination Chamber

In another report, PWInsider stated that the singles encounter between Rey Mysterio and The Miz will feature on the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show. The animosity between Mysterio and the Miz has been at a tipping point in the weeks leading up to the event and this will be the first match of today's premium live event.

After weeks on animosity on #WWERaw, @reymysterio goes one-on-one with @mikethemiz TODAY at #WWEChamber!12PM ET/9AM PTStreaming exclusively on @peacockTV in U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.ms.spr.ly/6011wMKPV https://t.co/1hqMdmEP4V

Dominik Mysterio is also in Saudi Arabia and is expected to play a part in the enounter, the report confirmed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Which Championship do you think will change hands at the Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी