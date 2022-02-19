Backstage updates from the Elimination Chamber - Reports

The Elimination Chamber premium live event is set to get underway in Saudi Arabia today.

WWE's biggest stars, including the likes of Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Lita will be in action at the event.

PWInsider has reported that Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey were allotted private locker rooms backstage. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also has a private backstage office.

The latest reports also stated that Mr. McMahon is particular about what he wants out of this premium live event, and some changes to the Women's Chamber match were made so that they do not mirror the spots planned for the men's bout.

WWE announcers Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton are on the trip to Saudi Arabia and will be on the announcing team. Mike Rome will be taking responsibility as the ring announcer, and Kevin Patrick will be doing backstage interviews. Jason Jordan is also backstage as one of the producers who made the trip.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz will be in the kickoff show at Elimination Chamber

In another report, PWInsider stated that the singles encounter between Rey Mysterio and The Miz will feature on the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show. The animosity between Mysterio and the Miz has been at a tipping point in the weeks leading up to the event and this will be the first match of today's premium live event.

Dominik Mysterio is also in Saudi Arabia and is expected to play a part in the enounter, the report confirmed.

