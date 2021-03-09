Backstage WWE reaction to Christian joining AEW finally revealed - Reports

AEW's 'Hall of Fame worthy' signing, as rumored heading into the PPV Revolution, ended up being Christian Cage. The 47-year-old veteran has inked a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's company and is ready for another run after a long time away from the ring.

Christian made his in-ring return after a seven-year absence at the recent Royal Rumble, and the surprising jump to AEW has raised more questions than answers. How has the WWE reacted to Christian signing with AEW?

Fightful Select released a detailed report on the early backstage reactions to Christian going to All Elite Wrestling.

WWE talent wasn't aware of Christian's AEW signing; however, there were suspicions backstage as WWE didn't use the former World Heavyweight Champion on TV since his Royal Rumble appearance.

WWE higher-ups mentioned that Christian's name not being mentioned on TV after the Rumble was no coincidence, and WWE officials were genuinely let down by Captain Charisma's decision to make a move and do business with AEW.

However, the report clearly stated that Christian joining AEW came down to the WWE, as the company could not lock the legend down to a contract.

Advertisement

A talent, whose name was not disclosed, 'spoke highly' of Christian and was happy if Captain Charisma was pleased with the next step in his career.

The report concluded by noting that in addition to Paul Wight and Tony Khan, several other wrestlers in AEW were also informed but were predictably secretive about the surprise.

What's next for Christian Cage in AEW?

Christian Cage's Royal Rumble comeback and a heartwarming reunion with Edge gave the fans some hope of seeing E&C together in a future storyline. There were also rumors of Christian possibly having an IC title program with Big E.

All proposed plans have now turned into missed opportunities as WWE's inability to tie Christian down to a contract has given AEW another seasoned performer.

Christian Cage has promised to outwork everyone in AEW, meaning he will be heavily featured in the months to follow. During Revolution's post-show media call, Tony Khan also confirmed that Christian is feeling great physically and wants to wrestle in AEW on a 'regular basis.'

What are your predictions for Christian Cage in AEW?