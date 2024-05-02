Backstage reaction to The Rock saying he has "made pro wrestling cool" again - Reports

WWE veteran The Rock reportedly has backstage heat for a comment he made earlier this year.

The Great One made his big return to WWE on Day 1 and put down Jinder Mahal to a loud pop. He later got involved in the main event of WrestleMania XL and thus kicked off a feud with Cody Rhodes. He even told WWE CCO Triple H to handle Rhodes and warned him of the consequences. In the end, The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He did get pinned by The Brahma Bull on Night One, though.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are people in WWE who aren't happy with a comment that The Rock made not too long ago. Shortly after his return, he stated that wrestling was cool again. Here's the report:

"No one can say anything bad about him publicly but there are people who are very resentful of him going like ‘I came back and wrestling is cool’ after WWE had a tremendous year, and the idea that he’s kinda trying to take credit for this resurgence that happened a year before came back," said Meltzer. (H/T F4WOnline)

The Rock's statement received criticism from LA Knight

WWE Superstar LA Knight wasn't happy over the veteran's claim that wrestling was cool again. He made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio and slammed the former WWE Champion for his comments. Check out what Knight said:

"I hear him say wrestling is cool again, and he's right, but I want to make sure everybody knows it started getting cool again six or seven months before he got there. I'm not saying he can't add to that cool factor or that he won't. I'm just saying, wrestling is cool again, and wrestling was cool again before he came back. I don't want it to seem like all of a sudden it happened because of him. Nah nah." (H/T Fightful)

After 'Mania, The Rock hinted that he would make a return in the near future and target Cody Rhodes. Many fans are speculating that WWE is planning to have the two top stars wrestle at some point in the future.

