Report: Bad Bunny to stick with WWE through WrestleMania 37

For those of you who thought you'd seen the last of Bad Bunny on WWE programming, think again. It appears he's not going anywhere for the time being.

Over the last 48 hours, Bad Bunny appeared at both the WWE Royal Rumble and the following night on RAW. Both nights the famous musical artist got physical with The Miz and John Morrison and has seemingly aligned himself with newly-arriving RAW Superstar Damian Priest.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, plans are already in place for Bad Bunny to do something with the company at this year's WrestleMania. There have already been pitches for him actually to wrestle a match on the show.

Who will Bad Bunny face at WWE WrestleMania?

If the last two days of WWE programming is any indication, it would appear if Bad Bunny does indeed have a match at WrestleMania 37 that it would be a tag team match, pairing him up with Priest against Miz and Morrison.

While Bad Bunny competing inside the squared circle is far from 100 percent confirmed, that the company is considering it right now speaks volumes about where WWE hopes things progress over the next couple of months.

Bad Bunny's WWE appearances over the last 48 hours have been covered by Billboard, TMZ, and other mainstream media outlets, giving WWE exactly what they want this time of year when they bring celebrities on the road to WrestleMania.

Bad Bunny is one of the most popular musical acts on the planet right now, as he is currently the ninth most-listened to artist worldwide on Spotify. Despite what some fans may think, this is a good thing for WWE, and it will be interesting to see where this goes over the next couple of months.

