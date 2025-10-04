  • home icon
  Bad news for record-breaking champion ahead of WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

Bad news for record-breaking champion ahead of WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 04, 2025 15:18 GMT
Bad news for record-breaking champion! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Bad news for record-breaking champion! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is a week away, and it's set to take place in Perth, Australia, instead of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, a report sheds light on the record-breaking champion's future ahead of the event.

Oba Femi has dominated the developmental brand for years under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. Last year, he broke the record and became the longest-reigning North American Champion in the promotion's history. After he lost the title to Tony D'Angelo, he won the Men's Iron Survivor challenge and eventually became the NXT Champion.

Last month, The Ruler lost the title to Ricky Saints at No Mercy, and many wondered if Femi is set to leave the developmental brand and join the main roster under Triple H's creative regime. Unfortunately, there's a report regarding his future heading into Crown Jewel.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Oba Femi is not slated to move to WWE's main roster, as there are plans for him on the developmental brand going forward. It's sad news for Femi, as many expected him to be Sami Zayn's mystery opponent in Australia.

While plans can change on the go, it'll be interesting to see what's next for Oba Femi on WWE NXT without a title on his shoulder.

Oba Femi set to skip major WWE NXT event

Last year, Oba Femi went on hiatus for a few months when he lost the NXT North American Championship to Tony D'Angelo and the rematch for the title. After his return, Femi set his eyes on the NXT Championship and eventually won it from Trick Williams.

Lately, NXT has been in a feud with TNA Wrestling, and The Ruler was set in a winner-take-all match against Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship. The match ended in a no-contest, and Femi moved on to defend his title against Ricky Saints at No Mercy.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old WWE star lost the title and hasn't been seen on television. Meanwhile, TNA and NXT continued their feud, and superstars from both brands will compete on next week's Showdown special. It seems like Femi will not participate, as he wasn't picked for Team NXT.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
