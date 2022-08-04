Report  - Bayley's new stable was last minute decision by WWE

The addition of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky might have been a last-minute decision by WWE, according to new reports.

Fans have been clamoring for a Bayley return for months. She was injured last year before she could face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2021.

Unfortunately, the injury kept her on the sidelines for over a year. Last week, The Role Model made her return to the hottest party of the summer. However, she didn't return alone as she was accompanied by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

According to PWInsider, WWE had plans for Bayley to return to the show but the addition of Kai and Sky was a last minute decision. The rumor was backed up by Dakota Kai on WWE's The Bump when she stated that she flew to Nashville just the night before the show. WWE also filed a trademark for 'IYO SKY' on July 31 instead of filing in advance like they always do.

The change in plans kicked in with the new management taking over the creative.

Bayley's new stable took Becky Lynch out of WWE programming

Becky Lynch and Bianca were in the final chapter of their rivalry when the two went head-to-head at SummerSlam. In the closing moments, Belair hit Lynch with a reverse Spanish fly and KOD to end the match. The two stars embraced Belair's win but the celebration was quickly interrupted.

The Role Model of WWE returned after over a year with new friends Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They entered the ring with her to intimidate the RAW Women's Champion, however, Big Time Becks interrupted them and sent them back.

Last Monday, Lynch showed up on RAW with an arm sling, indicating that she had indeed dislocated her shoulder during her title match with Belair. After Belair and Lynch showed respect, The Man walked out to the back. Unfortunately, she was attacked by the trio before the EST arrived to make a save.

It looks like The Man will be taking several months to recover. The attack by the trio might have been a way to take her out of WWE programming for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see what the trio does next.

Do you think Bayley will win the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comment section.

