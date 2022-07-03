Create
Update on Bayley's future ahead of WWE Money in the Bank - Reports

Bayley is the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE!
Modified Jul 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST

The longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, has been out of action for over a year now. She was scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship when she tore her ACL while training for the match.

According to Fightful Select the Grand Slam Champion has been preparing for her return. Currently, there is no timetable on when the 33-years-old superstar will be back in the ring. Sources confirmed as of Friday night that Bayley is not in Las Vegas yet for the tonight's premium live event, Money in the Bank.

However, several superstars haven't made it to tonight's event yet. So only time will tell if we will get to see her appear on the show.

Bayley update coming to FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/26byhdK7dC

It will be interesting to see if the multi-time champion will surprise fans tonight by appearing on the show or participating in the women's ladder match.

Bayley picks Liv Morgan as the winner of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Liv Morgan has been one of the hardest workers in WWE for a while. Superstars and fans want her to see at the top and win some championships. Morgan teamed up with Alexa Bliss to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE RAW.

Last night, Morgan, Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated the participants from SmackDown Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a six-woman tag team match. Superstars like Bianca Belair and Angelo Dawkins have praised the 28-years-old and want her to win.

The former tag team champion recently went on Twitter to show her support and said she is rooting for Liv Morgan to win the contract. Here is the quote:

Personally, I’m cheering for @YaOnlyLivvOnce to win this year 🤑 #MITB
Personally, I’m cheering for @YaOnlyLivvOnce to win this year 🤑#MITB

It will be interesting to see if Morgan climbs the ladder and wins the match. Fans will be extremely happy to watch her win her first championship in WWE.

