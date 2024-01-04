Becky Lynch's backstage reaction to being busted open while facing Nia Jax on WWE RAW - Reports

Becky Lynch was reminded of a horrific incident from five years ago when she faced Nia Jax in the opening match of WWE RAW Day 1. The clash saw Lynch get busted open during her altercation with Jax.

The match between the two stars on WWE RAW was the first time the two had competed against each other on the main roster. Their clash was five years in the making, as Jax accidentally concussed Lynch before her huge match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in 2018.

WWE fans were surprised to see history repeat itself when Lynch was busted open during her altercation with Jax on the red brand. The Man was busted open after a vicious uppercut which laid the foundation for Jax to ultimately emerge victorious.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Lynch was legitimately busted open but was fine and in good spirits backstage after the match.

"Becky Lynch was busted open legitimately during her WWE RAW match with Nia Jax, but was fine and in good spirits backstage afterwards." [H/T - Fightful Select]

Why was Becky Lynch spotted with The Rock backstage on WWE RAW?

The Man took to her social media handle to share a backstage image of her interacting with The Rock. Earlier in the night, The Great One made his way to the ring and after laying out Jinder Mahal, he hinted at potentially facing Roman Reigns.

Referencing the huge dream match that The People's Champion hinted at, The Man revealed that the former WWE Champion was asking her for advice on how to beat up his cousin. The Rock later replied to the former WWE RAW Women's Champion's post letting the world know what her piece of advice was.

"'Kick him in the ba**s' is beautiful advice. I will do just that."

Did you enjoy the match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax? Would you like to see them face off again? Give your thoughts in the comments below!