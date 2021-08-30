Becky Lynch's opponent for WWE Extreme Rules revealed - Reports

Becky Lynch will reportedly face Bianca Belair at next month's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and her SmackDown Women's title will be on the line, as per the venue of the show.

A video posted by the venue of Extreme Rules, Nationwide Arena, is currently promoting a rematch between Lynch and Belair for the pay-per-view. This SmackDown Women's title match is the first bout being promoted for the event.

Extreme Rules will take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on September 26, 2021. The arena wasn't the original venue for the pay-per-view as it was to take place at the SAP Center in California, but it was changed due to issues arising from COVID-19.

The Nationwide Arena last played host to a WWE pay-per-view in 2018 when Fastlane was held there.

Becky Lynch's recent return to WWE

Becky Lynch made a surprising return to WWE television at SummerSlam, where she came out to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The EST of WWE was originally supposed to face Sasha Banks, but she was pulled out of the pay-per-view as she wasn't cleared to wrestle.

Carmella was announced as her replacement, but Lynch then came out and took the former's position. She quickly defeated Belair - which disappointed some fans - and won the SmackDown Women's title for the fourth time in her WWE career.

On the SmackDown after SummerSlam, Becky Lynch was unapologetic about the way she won the title. She then came face-to-face to a few new challengers for her title, one of whom was Bianca Belair.

The likes of Zelina Vega, Carmella and Liv Morgan also came to the ring to challenge Lynch to a match on the Blue brand. A Fatal Four-Way Elimination match took place between the challengers, which was won by Belair.

