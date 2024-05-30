Becky Lynch's WWE return date and opponent for her next feud revealed - Reports

The crushing defeat to Liv Morgan on RAW felt like a farewell to Becky Lynch, as she emotionally walked away before the show ended. As expected, however, Lynch could be back in WWE as a new report has revealed details about her future.

After dropping the Women's World Champion to Morgan at King & Queen of the Ring PLE, Becky received a shot to reclaim the belt in a Steel Cage in the main event of RAW this week.

It's well known in wrestling circles that Lynch's WWE contract expires on June 1st, 2024, and The Man has always been expected to extend her stay in the company. Xero News reports that Lynch will spend some time away from WWE, focusing on projects related to roles in movies and television.

Not only is Lynch reportedly going to re-sign with WWE, but she is also expected to be back around next year's Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. However, as she has done in the past, The Man is apparently ready to return earlier if WWE needs her.

As of this writing, pitches have been made for Lynch to work a program with Lyra Valkyria once she is available to compete again. In WWE's case, changes can always happen, as there is a long way to go until WrestleMania 41 season.

Becky Lynch has a history with WWE star Lyra Valkyria

Already considered one of the greatest female stars ever, Becky Lynch has reached a phase in her career where she is looked upon as the veteran who helps establish younger stars.

Lynch had a highly acclaimed run in NXT last year, during which she even captured the NXT Women's Championship before losing it to Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc 2023.

Valkyria was recently called up to Monday Night RAW and was instantly booked to save Becky from an attack from Damage CTRL. Lynch was also seen having a poignant backstage chat with Lyra before her recent match against Morgan.

WWE has laid the groundwork for a program between Becky Lynch and her apparent successor from Ireland, Lyra Valkyria, and their rematch could happen on a bigger stage than before.

