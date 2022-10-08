Becky Lynch was seen backstage at WWE RAW - Reports

According to recent reports, former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was seen backstage at WWE RAW.

Last year, Becky Lynch returned to WWE and quickly defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. During the WWE Draft, she exchanged titles with Charlotte Flair, became the RAW Women's Champion, and joined the red brand.

Earlier this year, she spent time facing new challengers while Belair was preparing to make a comeback from her loss to Lynch in under a minute. The two superstars finally faced each other at WrestleMania 38 where The EST of WWE became the new RAW Women's Champion.

A few months ago, Lynch and Belair faced each other at SummerSlam for the second time. During the match, The Man got injured and she was put on the shelf for the rest of the year. Damage CTRL attacked her and wrote her off of the television for a while.

According to a report from PWInsider, Lynch was seen backstage during WWE RAW. Currently, there is no scheduled timeline available as to when The Man will be back in action to get her revenge on Bayley and Damage CTRL.

Becky Lynch is the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion

In 2018, Lynch reinvented herself after being poorly booked. She became The Man and dominated the women's division on the blue brand where she dethroned Charlotte Flair.

She later began feuding with Ronda Rousey after winning the Royal Rumble match in 2019. The Man defeated The Queen and The Baddest Woman on the Planet to win both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

A month later, she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch went on to hold the RAW Women's Championship for over 400 days during her first reign.

In her second reign, she held the title for around 162 days before losing at The Grandest Stage of Them All to Bianca Belair. During her rematch with Belair, she was injured and is currently taking some time off to heal.

