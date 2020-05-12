Becky Lynch's WWE RAW announcement possibly revealed

This announcement will send shock waves through WWE

Disclaimer: Potential spoilers in the article

It was revealed earlier today by WWE on their official Twitter page that Becky Lynch was heading to Monday Night RAW to make a huge announcement. These were the only details that WWE leaked to their fanbase this afternoon.

The RAW Women's Champion was originally set to confront the 2020 women's Money in the Bank contract winner, but it appears that plans have now changed. Asuka won the Women's ladder match last night and is now a RAW superstar, so The Empress of Tomorrow is still expected to be part of the segment with Lynch.

While there has been speculation regarding the announcement all day, PWInsider is reporting that Becky Lynch will vacate the RAW Women's Championship in a pre-taped episode of RAW tonight after making her announcement. PWInsider noted that she would vacate the Championship to Asuka, which raises the question of what this now means for the Money in the Bank winner.

It's unclear what the official reason behind Lynch vacating the title will actually be, since PWInsider stated that they were not going to delve into the details as many fans would prefer to discover this live.

Lynch has held the RAW Women's Championship since WrestleMania last year when she defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Winner Take All match. The Man's last title defense came at WrestleMania where she defeated Shayna Baszler.

Lynch then cut a promo following WrestleMania and hasn't returned to screen since. Instead, she has stepped into the acting world and recently appeared on an episode of Billions. There are also rumors floating around that she could be heading into the Marvel Universe as well.