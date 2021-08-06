Belief regarding Roman Reigns amidst multiple WWE releases - Reports

Multiple WWE superstars, including two men who headlined SummerSlam last year - Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman - were released by the company in 2021. As far as talent releases are concerned, the backstage belief regarding top names like Roman Reigns has now been revealed.

WWE let go of many stars in 2020 and 2021, citing 'budget cuts' as the reason for the same. Some of the names include Murphy, Bo Dallas, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and more. The most surprising of these releases were former world champions like Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair, and Braun Strowman.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently noted that the news of Bray Wyatt's release has led to shock and disappointment. The belief is that only a few big names like Roman Reigns are now safe in WWE.

"Wyatt, 34, who had spent his entire career with the promotion, was, according to sources in the company, told by John Laurinaitis that he was being cut for budgetary reasons. The news was a shock to most and led to a reaction that if they would cut him, who is safe with the exception of the tippy top guys like Roman Reigns," stated Meltzer.

This is a great shout actually .. watch this final funhouse clip again.



Kind of does appear like bray foreshadowed his release doesn’t it? https://t.co/LLRu0W8zoT — Insiders Pro Wrestling (@InsidersPW) August 1, 2021

As the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has been leading SmackDown for the past year.

In addition to Reigns, part-time names like John Cena and Goldberg are some of the company's most prized superstars at the moment.

How have the networks reacted to Bray Wyatt being let go by WWE?

WWE's recent releases have led to a decline in backstage morale, as per many reports.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast had tweeted out a network source's quote earlier this month.

"Bray’s release is really disappointing and a little scary that top stars are being let go," stated Zarian.

On vacation so I’m a behind with stuff.



I’m hearing a lot of frustration from the networks regarding Bray release.



“Bray’s released is really disappointing and a little scary that top stars are being let go” - network source



You have to remember perception is everything — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 2, 2021

What are your thoughts on the latest WWE releases? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry