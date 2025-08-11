  • home icon
  • Beloved injured WWE star returning after almost a year - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 11, 2025 02:55 GMT
The star was badly injured (Credit: WWE.com)
A major WWE name might finally be making a return after over a year away from the company. The star may finally be returning after a horrifying injury.

Ilja Dragunov was brought to RAW last year as part of the WWE Draft. He went on to compete in several big matches, including the King of the Ring tournament. Unfortunately, during a match at a live event against Gunther, the star suffered an injury and tore his ACL. The injury left him unable to wrestle and sidelined him for almost a year. However, now, there is an update on the 31-year-old star.

Cory Hays has revealed that it is almost time for Ilja Dragunov to return. He posted about it, with a GIF of Dragunov, and said that the time for the WWE star's return is drawing near.

"The time draws near."

He went on to ask questions about how soon Ilja Dragunov would be returning, mentioning that it wouldn't be too soon. He said to expect this in the next few weeks and not immediately.

"How soon? We’ll see. Not expecting it in the next few weeks."
He also added in a separate post that he would not call it a return soon, but that his name was finally brought up this week after a long time.

"I wouldn’t say “soon” but his name was brought up this week."

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most beloved WWE stars

While Ilja Dragunov has not been seen in a major way on the main roster, the star is one of the most beloved wrestlers among fans. He has been a regular workhorse, whose matches are always something to watch out for.

In particular, his rivalry with Gunther has caught fan attention, and when he returns, they will be waiting to see if he tangles with the former World Heavyweight Champion.

For the moment, fans will have to wait to see when he returns.

