  • Beloved WWE faction has been split after top star's heartbreaking release - Reports

Beloved WWE faction has been split after top star's heartbreaking release - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 06, 2025 01:11 GMT
The faction is done (Credit: WWE.com)
The faction is done (Credit: WWE.com)

A beloved WWE faction is now done. Reports have come to the fore stating that the faction has been split up after a top star's heartbreaking release.

Dakota Kai was released during the mass releases last week, taking everyone by surprise. It was reported that Chief Content Officer Triple H could have kept the stars who were being released still on the roster if he wanted them. However, several stars from the main roster and NXT were released. Now, Bryan Alvarez has reported that Damage CTRL is done.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer made it clear that the faction was no longer together. He said that he didn't know if it was official within WWE, but unofficially, the group was done together.

"I don't know what the story is there other than - and I don't know if this is 'official' - but I was kind of told unofficially that Damage CTRL's done. The group is done."

He went on to say that when Asuka and Kairi Sane eventually return, they would do it as a tag team instead of as a part of a faction. IYO SKY is also a singles star now. Alvarez admitted that Dakota Kai's release was still surprising and speculated that WWE may have just not seen her at the same level as SKY.

"And that probably means that maybe Asuka and Kairi might come back as a tag team, and IYO's obviously a big singles star, and maybe they just figured that Dakota, she's not gonna be at the level of an IYO, doesn't have a partner, we don't do a six-woman division, so she got cut. But that one is surprising."
It seems this is the end of Damage CTRL. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the stars involved.

Edited by Debottam Saha
