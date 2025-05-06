Beloved WWE faction has been split after top star's heartbreaking release - Reports

A beloved WWE faction is now done. Reports have come to the fore stating that the faction has been split up after a top star's heartbreaking release.

Ad

Dakota Kai was released during the mass releases last week, taking everyone by surprise. It was reported that Chief Content Officer Triple H could have kept the stars who were being released still on the roster if he wanted them. However, several stars from the main roster and NXT were released. Now, Bryan Alvarez has reported that Damage CTRL is done.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer made it clear that the faction was no longer together. He said that he didn't know if it was official within WWE, but unofficially, the group was done together.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know what the story is there other than - and I don't know if this is 'official' - but I was kind of told unofficially that Damage CTRL's done. The group is done."

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

He went on to say that when Asuka and Kairi Sane eventually return, they would do it as a tag team instead of as a part of a faction. IYO SKY is also a singles star now. Alvarez admitted that Dakota Kai's release was still surprising and speculated that WWE may have just not seen her at the same level as SKY.

Ad

"And that probably means that maybe Asuka and Kairi might come back as a tag team, and IYO's obviously a big singles star, and maybe they just figured that Dakota, she's not gonna be at the level of an IYO, doesn't have a partner, we don't do a six-woman division, so she got cut. But that one is surprising."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It seems this is the end of Damage CTRL. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the stars involved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More