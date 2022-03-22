Bianca Belair's injury status before WWE WrestleMania 38 - Reports

The feud between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair reached a boiling point on an episode of RAW before WrestleMania 38, with the latter getting injured as confirmed by WWE.

The company had ruled her out of the action for an indefinite period of time and it seemed the storyline was going to be delayed, but it seems that won't be the case.

WWE confirmed in a statement on their website that Belair had suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat after the assault from the RAW Women's Champion. She was pulled from meet and greet events and didn't show up on the latest episode of RAW.

The statement released regarding Belair's injury read:

"Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, WWE.com has learned. The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch took out her WrestleMania challenger in vicious fashion, wrapping a chair around Belair’s head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post. Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers, officials say."

But according to PWinsider, the apparent injury is a ploy to further the storyline they've been building since last year's SummerSlam. Bianca was kept home intentionally so the injury could be legitimately sold.

It will be interesting to see when the EST of WWE will officially return to have her payback against Becky Lynch since WrestleMania 38 is just around the corner.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is set to happen at WrestleMania 38

The heated rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship is set to culminate on Night One at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Both of these incredibly talented women have been at each other's throats for a while now quite literally. Fans have seen the EST of WWE give Lynch some brutal whips with her deadly hair and crush her larynx at a live event a few weeks ago.

Eleanor @ItsEleanorW 🏻



@BeckyLynchWWE

@BiancaBelairWWE I loved everything about this segment!Becky continuing to use Bianca’s hair against her despite the hair whip & then proceeding to injure her throat to mirror her injury, perfect storytelling, i’m so excited for their #WrESTleMANia match! I loved everything about this segment!Becky continuing to use Bianca’s hair against her despite the hair whip & then proceeding to injure her throat to mirror her injury, perfect storytelling, i’m so excited for their #WrESTleMANia match! 🙌🏻 @BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE https://t.co/s0gZooC3aO

Big Time Becks wasn't going to let Belair get away with it so easily and repaid the favor on last week's RAW. Lynch has also vowed that she will retain her championship at WrestleMania 38 regardless of who is in front of her in the ring.

Who do you think will win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku