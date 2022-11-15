Bianca Belair may have lost her secret weapon for WWE Survivor Series WarGames due to injury

Bianca Belair may be without Candice LeRae at WWE Survivor Series WarGames since The Poison Pixie is reportedly struggling with an injury.

LeRae was the expected addition to Belair's team for their War Games match, but Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently noted that her recent absence could be a hint that she is legitimately injured.

"I guess Candice LeRae must be hurt, because she was earmarked for that group, you know a couple of weeks ago, and they did an injury angle." via Ringsidenews.

It was noted on commentary on Raw a few weeks ago that LeRae was struggling with a shoulder injury after she was ambushed by Damage CTRL and beaten down. It appears that this is the storyline for her current absence and that means that she may not appear at WarGames.

Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley announced their places in WarGames last night on WWE RAW

Mia Yim recently returned to WWE and picked a fight with Rhea Ripley, the two women are yet to officially face off but the WWE Universe could get a taste of what they're about when they collide inside WarGames.

Last night on RAW, Damage CTRL looked to recruit Mia Yim to their team, but she made it clear that she would be aligning herself with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss instead.

This led to Rhea Ripley approaching the team backstage and claiming that if Yim had chosen Belair's side then she would go to war with Damage CTRL in less than two weeks.

As of writing, it's unclear who the final member of Bianca Belair's team will be for the match since many believed that it would be Candice LeRae.

