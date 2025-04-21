Bianca Belair suffers injury at WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY kicked off WrestleMania Sunday with one of the best matches of the weekend as they battled it out for the Women's World Championship.

Ad

IYO SKY retained the championship after hitting her Moonsault finisher on Bianca Belair, and now it seems that there is much more unfortunate news for Belair following WrestleMania.

According to Fightful Select, there was a worry that Belair suffered a finger injury at WrestleMania. It's unclear at one point of the match that this happened, but she was still able to finish and was spotted hugging Rhea Ripley following the bout.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Belair isn't expected to be on RAW tonight following her loss and could instead head back to SmackDown since the seeds have been planted between her and Cargill.

Where does Bianca Belair go on WWE RAW following her WrestleMania 41 loss?

Bianca Belair's WrestleMania streak has now come to an end after she walked into the show undefeated, and now it seems that she could be pushed to the back of the queue for the title and potentially sent back to SmackDown.

Ad

Ad

Belair is a SmackDown star but has been appearing on RAW over the past few weeks following her Women's Elimination Chamber win. And now that WrestleMania is over, she could be sent back to SmackDown to finish the storyline with Jade Cargill.

Cargill and Naomi seemingly ended their issues at WrestleMania when Jade was able to exact her revenge. Still, it's clear that Bianca and Jade have some problems now to settle, and it could finally be revealed as to whether or not she had something to do with the attack on Big Jade last year.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could be the ones to take over the Women's Championship picture following WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.