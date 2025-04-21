Bianca Belair suffers injury at WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY kicked off WrestleMania Sunday with one of the best matches of the weekend as they battled it out for the Women's World Championship.
IYO SKY retained the championship after hitting her Moonsault finisher on Bianca Belair, and now it seems that there is much more unfortunate news for Belair following WrestleMania.
According to Fightful Select, there was a worry that Belair suffered a finger injury at WrestleMania. It's unclear at one point of the match that this happened, but she was still able to finish and was spotted hugging Rhea Ripley following the bout.
Belair isn't expected to be on RAW tonight following her loss and could instead head back to SmackDown since the seeds have been planted between her and Cargill.
Where does Bianca Belair go on WWE RAW following her WrestleMania 41 loss?
Bianca Belair's WrestleMania streak has now come to an end after she walked into the show undefeated, and now it seems that she could be pushed to the back of the queue for the title and potentially sent back to SmackDown.
Belair is a SmackDown star but has been appearing on RAW over the past few weeks following her Women's Elimination Chamber win. And now that WrestleMania is over, she could be sent back to SmackDown to finish the storyline with Jade Cargill.
Cargill and Naomi seemingly ended their issues at WrestleMania when Jade was able to exact her revenge. Still, it's clear that Bianca and Jade have some problems now to settle, and it could finally be revealed as to whether or not she had something to do with the attack on Big Jade last year.
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could be the ones to take over the Women's Championship picture following WrestleMania.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.