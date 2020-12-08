Big backstage news on Eva Marie's WWE return; spotted at the Performance Center

PWInsider was the first to report back in October that Eva Marie was returning to the WWE.

Eva Marie is yet to be seen on WWE TV despite the report about her return extensively doing the rounds for the past few weeks. The company has also not mentioned her name, and several fans have raised questions regarding her status.

PWInsider has now released an update. As per the new report, Eva Marie is listed as a member of the roster on the internal sheets. Marie, however, has not been assigned to a brand, which explains her absence.

It was added that Eva Marie had been spotted at the WWE Performance Center on several occasions since September.

Here's what PWInsider reported:

PWInsider.com can confirm Marie is listed as a member of the company's roster internally but has not been officially assigned to a brand. She has been seen several times in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center since September.

Eva Marie's first WWE stint came to an end in August 2017, and she has focused her attention on acting and modeling since the WWE departure.

Eva Marie was quite a controversial name amongst the fans during her time in the WWE. Marie's in-ring work was always brought into question as she just didn't look convincing enough inside the squared circle.

However, Marie had the look and the ability to draw heat, which is why WWE invested a lot of time in the 2013 Divas Search winner.

Eva Marie was suspended for a Wellness Policy violation in August 2016, and her last match happened against Becky Lynch at a Live Event in July that year.

Advertisement

Eva Marie on a potential WWE return

During a recent interview with The Wrap, Eva Marie had the following to say when asked about a possible WWE return:

"WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career. I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H], and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course, I'd come back home."

What are your opinions on Eva Marie's WWE return? Which brand would you like to see her join?