Big E makes a huge statement after WWE Payback, backstage reason behind his push reportedly revealed

WWE Superstar Big E picked a huge win in his Single's match against Sheamus at WWE Payback 2020. Both Superstars locked horns in a well-balanced bout that saw them bring out the absolute best of each other. Both Big E and Sheamus looked powerful inside the ring and worked well in terms of narrating a story.

Following his match, Big E was interviewed backstage and the New Day member was excited after his PPV victory. He went on to say that he loved toying with Sheamus inside the ring. However, he admitted to having immense respect for his opponent. That being said, Big E clarified that while he respected Sheamus, he isn't afraid of the Celtic Warrior.

Here's what Big E had to say:

"It feels really good to take a man like Sheamus and pick him up and throw him down. And then pick him up again and throw him down. That's pretty much my speciality, picking things up and throwing them down."

"I couldn't get it done against Sheamus? Why because he is a four-time former World Champion? He is so big and so scary, and he wears a newsboy hat? It's hot out here. Do you think I am worried about that man? Yeah, I respect him. I respect his abilities. I respect his height. I respect the bro and the fella. But I don't fear him. Sometimes, you can respect but not fear."

P R E A C H, @WWEBigE!!



Join in the jubilation after Big E's massive victory over @WWESheamus at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/55qfWtkLSZ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020

Backstage reason why Big E won the match at WWE Payback 2020

Ahead of the pay-per-view, it was reported that Big E would walk out of WWE Payback with a victory over Sheamus. That's because Vince McMahon is reportedly convinced to give Big E a huge push on SmackDown and sees the New Day star as a future Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown.

The idea was to have Big E compete in compelling matches before he is pushed into the title picture. Currently, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Sami Zayn are all feuding for the IC Title. But Big E is eventually expected to join that conversation. In the meantime, he will lock horns with other top talents on SmackDown to gain more momentum before he challenges for the gold in WWE.