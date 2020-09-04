It appears as though the first big step for Big E's singles run is happening this month, and it may be the only major push of his singles run. Friday on SmackDown, Big E takes on Matt Riddle, King Corbin, and Sheamus in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine who will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel today, Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist Tom Colohue says that Big E is the heavy favorite to win tonight's match.

"I've been told he is the overwhelming favorite. 80% Big E, 20% Matt Riddle. Which means that essentially the people backstage want Big E to win this, but I can't say for certain that he will win this. Because there always tends to be last minute changes."

A win would be the biggest yet in Big E's career as a singles competitor. The problem is, it might not lead to where the fans want Big E to go.

Could Big E be one and done in the Title picture?

Many in the WWE Universe were extremely excited when WWE decided to give Big E a run at a singles title. In the eyes of a large portion of the fan base, Big E has everything you'd want in a world champion. So, the prospect of him facing Roman Reigns should galvanize those fans. However, it's highly unlikely that Big E will actually take the Universal Title away from "The Big Dog."

During his SmackDown Preview, Tom Colohue reported that both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are due to return to action soon. This means Big E is likely to return to the tag team division as part of The New Day in the very near future.

Colohue says Big E was only supposed to get one PPV match after Payback:

Advertisement

"The concern of the people who gave me this information, is that losing to Roman Reigns could be the absolute pinnacle of Big E's push."

Lets end this week together and HAVE A GOOD TIME doing it! @Colohue and I return for Smack Talk tonight at 10PM EST on @SKProWrestling YouTube and Facebook. We'll recap #SmackDown and answer your questions.



Tonight we're getting a new No.1 Contender and possibly new Tag Champs. pic.twitter.com/yQOWbjj4X9 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) September 4, 2020

Make sure to join both Tom Colohue and myself tonight on the Sportskeeda YouTube Channel or the Sportskeeda Facebook page at 10 PM EST for Smack Talk. We'll recap SmackDown, get your reaction, and answer any questions you may have.