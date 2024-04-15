Big name returning to be involved with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline again - Reports

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have become one of the most talked about parts of the WWE story in recent months. After an absence, a big name is returning to be involved with the faction once again, according to a report.

Last week, while Roman Reigns was absent, Solo Sikoa introduced Tama Tonga into The Bloodline and violently kicked out Jimmy Uso. Soon after, Tama also introduced Sikoa as The Tribal Chief, indicating there had been a coup and that he had replaced Roman Reigns. Usually, such segments relating to The Bloodline are booked and produced by legendary Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, but last week, it was Jason Jordan.

Now, a report by Fightful Select has indicated that Michael Hayes will be returning to produce The Bloodline's segment again.

He's expected to return. Over the last few years, Michael Hayes has been the consistent name when it comes to producing anything to do with The Bloodline. In recent months, Bobby Roode has also worked with Hayes in this department.

However, last week, neither were listed as producers for any part of SmackDown. The report indicates that this might have just been a temporary break for them, although it's not stated if that was the reason or not. Hayes was part of Cody Rhodes and The Rock's promo during RAW.

Roode and Hayes were also involved in the Fatal Four-Way match on RAW to determine Damian Priest's next challenger. It seems that Triple H had given them a break due to the immaculate work they have done in producing WrestleMania and RAW.

The Bloodline and Roman Reigns might be the next big feud

While Reigns and Cody Rhodes was the story heading into WrestleMania 40 after the actions of Sikoa on SmackDown, an internal feud in The Bloodline might be the next step.

Reigns is not someone to take any sort of disrespect and he probably won't react kindly to Tama Tonga calling Sikoa The Tribal Chief.

It remains to be seen what happens when he returns to SmackDown and how he deals with it.

