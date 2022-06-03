Roman Reigns' match against top superstar seemingly in jeopardy - Reports

Roman Reigns is yet to defend his WWE Universal title after becoming the unified champion at WrestleMania 38. His first defence was reportedly set to take place at Money in the Bank against Riddle. However, the match seems to be in jeopardy now.

Reports had stated that the company had lined up Riddle, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre as Reigns' next three challengers. While Riddle and Orton will go up against him at MITB and SummerSlam respectively, McIntyre is set to challenge The Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle. While these bookings may still happen, there is a major roadblock.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new plan is for Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Usos at Money in the Bank for the unified Tag Team Championships. Only if that match is added to the Hell in a Cell card this Sunday will Riddle vs Reigns happen.

''While this could be added to Chicago, as of midweek the plan was for the title match to be on the 7/2 Money in the Bank show in Las Vegas. If that’s the case, that would mean the original main event scheduled for that show, Riddle challenging Roman Reigns for the double title, wouldn’t happen,'' said Meltzer.

Story continues below ad

Who will Roman Reigns face next?

Though it looks like WWE has nixed plans for Riddle to take on Roman Reigns at MITB, the decision is not final. The idea was to have Reigns compete only in major live events or stadium shows. Since MITB is no longer a stadium show, the company might have had change of plans.

''As of this week, no final decision had been made whether Reigns’ next title defense would be on 7/2, or to wait for SummerSlam on 7/30, where Randy Orton was the scheduled opponent,'' noted Meltzer.

Riddle would have been a great opponent for Reigns. While The Original Bro would have gotten a great rub, The Tribal Chief would have solidified his reign before he took on Riddle's partner Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Roman Reigns face Riddle at MITB? Yes No 20 votes so far