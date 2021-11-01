Big news on Sheamus' in-ring absence and current WWE status - Reports

Sheamus has not wrestled in over a month, but the former WWE champion is all set to make his in-ring return this week, as per the company's listings for its UK tour.

Sheamus has been advertised for WWE's UK tour, which will begin on November 3 and conclude on November 10. WWE revealed the match cards for the UK tour earlier this week, and Sheamus was confirmed to compete on several dates.

The Celtic Warrior will face Finn Balor on four consecutive days, and his final house show match will take place in Manchester on November 10.

Given below are the dates for the UK tour:

The Brighton Centre, Brighton – November 3

Utilita Arena, Sheffield – November 4

Utilita Arena, Birmingham – November 5

SSE Arena, London – November 6

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – November 7

First Direct Arena, Leeds – November 8

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – November 9

AO Arena, Manchester – November 10

Why has Sheamus been away from in-ring action?

Sheamus broke his nose during a Monday Night RAW match in June, and he quickly underwent surgery and subsequently wore a mask while he recovered from the injury.

The former United States champion went under the knife again at the end of September to fix the nagging nose injury.

It has been speculated that Sheamus might have reinjured his nose during his Extreme Rules match against Jeff Hardy and Damian Priest. He posted the following after his second surgery of the year:

"..once more unto the breach dear friends.. 2x wwe👃job champion," wrote Sheamus.

Sheamus @WWESheamus ..once more unto the breach dear friends.. 2x wwe👃job champion. ..once more unto the breach dear friends.. 2x wwe👃job champion. https://t.co/uPK0v6GKug

Sheamus' last match took place on the September 27 episode of RAW, where he faced Damian Priest in a No DQ match for the United States Championship.

Sheamus was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE 2021 Draft, and the 43-year-old superstar will be a big boost to the blue brand's roster when he returns to full-time action.

The veteran star is presently enjoying Halloween as he posted photos of his Beetlejuice costume.

Are you excited to see Sheamus return to the ring?

