Big update on where Triple H was during SmackDown after missing RAW this week - Reports

Where was Triple H this week? Fightful Select initially reported this past Monday that The Game wasn't present on RAW, and they have now given an update on whether he was there backstage for SmackDown this week.

This week's episode of SmackDown was undoubtedly interesting, although the cries for a lack of LA Knight were visible as the megastar got the better of Hit Row.

Fightful Select reported that Triple H was back this week on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden as he was sitting backstage.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Triple H was in a “great mood” at



- per Triple H was NOT backstage at #WWERaw this past Monday, instead the show was ran by Bruce Prichard.Triple H was in a “great mood” at #MITB and was “excited” for the success of the PLE. He is expected to return this Friday for #SmackDown - per @FightfulSelect Triple H was NOT backstage at #WWERaw this past Monday, instead the show was ran by Bruce Prichard.Triple H was in a “great mood” at #MITB and was “excited” for the success of the PLE. He is expected to return this Friday for #SmackDown.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/eCltmqZcCa

There weren't too many stars featured on SmackDown this week, and not too many segments. Even legends like AJ Styles hardly got three minutes in the ring, while the US Title defense of Austin Theory was forgettable.

The biggest feature on the show was when practically half the show was spent purely on the Bloodline story. The trial of the Tribal Chief segment took up 40 minutes, while the last 10 minutes were also dedicated to that storyline.

It's undoubtedly the biggest story in WWE, and that's why The Game went all guns blazing when booking the trial of The Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

What was your favorite segment from SmackDown this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes