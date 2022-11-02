There is apparent concern regarding WWE Crown Jewel following The Wall Street Journal's recent report of an "imminent" attack on Saudi Arabia. PWInsider has provided a potential update on the situation and suggested that WWE still plans on going ahead with their next premium live event.

The Middle Eastern country is on high alert as rumors indicate that Iran could be planning a massive attack on its energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, the U.S. has also been informed about the alarming development. The National Security Council revealed its stance on the matter and said it would react in case of an invasion of Saudi Arabia.

WWE, however, seems unfazed by the growing controversy as Triple H's team is seemingly still focused on organizing a successful Crown Jewel event.

As per sources within the company, the necessary security protocols and emergency contingencies have been put in place in anticipation of any major issues. High-ranking officials are reportedly hopeful that "all will be fine" in Riyadh on the day of Crown Jewel.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom on.wsj.com/3sMy2LV Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom on.wsj.com/3sMy2LV

WWE has stacked Crown Jewel with some huge matches

With one SmackDown left to go before Crown Jewel, the match card already looks pretty strong on paper. Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are set to headline the event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship will also be on the line when The Usos face The Brawling Brutes in a potentially high-octane affair. As announced on the go-home RAW, newly-crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka will face IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a title rematch.

Damage CTRL leader Bayley will also get another chance to dethrone Bianca Belair in their third televised singles match in under a month.

Braun Strowman and Omos will lock horns in a quintessential clash of behemoths, while Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross will take their rivalry to the next level in a Steel Cage Match.

Meanwhile, The O.C. and Judgment Day will feature in an explosive six-man tag team showdown. But fans are inarguably most excited about Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley II.

The former WWE Champions engaged in a memorable brawl on Monday, perfectly setting the stage for what will surely be a hard-hitting contest at Crown Jewel on November 5.

Which match are you most looking forward to watching from the Crown Jewel lineup? Let us know in the comments section below.

