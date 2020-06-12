Billy Gunn can't use using his last name in AEW reportedly due to WWE

The AEW star made his WWE debut in 1993, and he is set to have a match on next week's Dynamite.

WWE lawyers reportedly 'got on him' and he is now not allowed to use his surname.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Billy Gunn can't use his last name in AEW due to a trademark dispute with WWE.

It's worth noting that Billy Gunn was just referred to as Billy on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, on which he had a confrontation with MJF.

Meltzer noted that WWE reportedly had a problem with Billy Gunn using his second name on AEW TV and the WWE lawyers promptly stepped in to take action.

"Well, he is not allowed to use the word Gunn. I think the WWE lawyers got on him. So he is just Billy."

The former DX member is called 'Billy of The Gunn Club' at times. When he is with his son, however, AEW calls the father-son duo as Billy and Austin Gunn, which is the promotion's sneaky yet smart way of still utilizing the Gunn name for Billy.

It was revealed by WrestlingNews.co that Billy Gunn does seem to have the rights on his wrestling surname for merchandising purposes, but he can't use it as an in-ring performer.

WWE, however, had abandoned the trademark for 'Billy Gunn' for possible use as a wrestler, which makes their current claim for ownership a little surprising to digest. There should be more details available on the same as we move forward, but, as things stand, Billy is his official in-ring name in All Elite Wrestling.

Billy vs. MJF and more matches announced for next week's AEW Dynamite

AEW kicked off a storyline between MJF and Billy Gunn on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite it led to the announcement that the 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer will face MJF on next week episode.

The next episode of Dynamite will also feature The Natural Nightmares (Goldust and QT Marshall) take on Hangman Page and Kenny Omega for the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Le Sex Gods) will have a match against the Best Friends. Cody will defend the TNT Championship against a mystery opponent. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. The Young Bucks has also been announced to take place. AEW has a stacked lineup for next week's show.